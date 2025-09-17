Downtown Kansas City property owner plans security upgrades following deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several groups announced plans for security upgrades for surface parking lots across downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Early in the morning on Sunday, Aug. 24, police responded to a surface parking lot at E. 13th Street and Grand Boulevard on reports that five people had been shot after an altercation. Two of the victims died from their injuries.

Jason Gould/KSHB Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate a double homicide on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in a parking lot near 13th Street and Grand Boulevard.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Mayor Quinton Lucas called for security enhancements at that and other surface parking lots in downtown, saying the lack of security made the lots gathering places for potential altercations.

“I grieve for all the victims,” Lucas said in an Aug. 24 social media post about the deadly shooting. “Law enforcement will pursue justice. We on the policy side will pursue all we can to prevent these occurrences…”

RELATED | 'Very loud and scary': 15-year-old recounts seeing friend shot Sunday in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

Lucas went on to reference a proposed ordinance that would call for lighting, security and enclosures of such parking lots.

The 13th and Grand lot is owned and operated by local developer Copaken Brooks.

A spokesperson for the company said following the shooting, they would work with city leaders and others to identify solutions.

On Wednesday, officials from the city and Copaken Brooks announced plans to install controlled parking gates to further enclose the parking lot at 12th and Grand. The company said that’s on top of existing security patrols, physical barriers and security monitoring systems.

“Copaken Brooks is proud to lead the ownership group in working with the City, KCPD, and Downtown Council to take back this critical section of downtown for businesses, residents and visitors,” Copaken Brooks Principal Jon Copaken said in a release Wednesday. “There is so much positive momentum in our downtown, and we are committed to taking strong action to ensure the safety and security are a cornerstone of its continued success.”

On the city’s side, officials said they have signed a $100,000 contract that will be used to fund private security in the downtown entertainment district.

Lucas said the city would continue to partner with Copaken Brooks and others to make improvements.

“We’re also moving forward collaboratively on reasonable safety standards for surface parking lots and other businesses in our entertainment districts - basic requirements like trespassing signs allowing officers to act and other measures that will help create safer environments,” Lucas said. “Together, we will continue building a stronger, safer downtown that reflects the energy and growth happening across our city.”

—