Downtown KC bars, restaurants prepare for Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of fans headed to the Chiefs Kingdom Champions parade on Wednesday are going to need somewhere to eat and drink.

"And we've got you covered on all of those," said Roxie Danner, The Brick's bar manager.

The Brick is on McGee street, just north of East 18th Street and a block east of the parade route.

The bar's staff and managers say they learned how to handle the large crowds during the 2020 Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

"[It was] chaos, but in the best way possible," she said.

Danner said The Brick streamlined its menu and schedule to handle the throngs expected to pack into the bar on Wednesday.

Ben Gipson with RecordBar, another spot on the parade's path, said people rented out the venue's patio space to get a front row seat.

"Afterwards people stay, they're still hanging out," he said. “People can kind of get to see what do we do. We specialize in live music performances and so we’d love to have people experience that.”

It's a huge day for the Chiefs and their fans, but it's also a big day for small businesses, not just in the Crossroads Arts District, but throughout the city.

"It's going to be a great day," Danner said. "I think a lot of people will be out, I think it's great for businesses down here. Gives us that extra little push that, you know, every business, especially after the pandemic, really appreciates."

Parade day won't just be about the bottom line, it's also a chance for downtown businesses and the rest of the city to come together and celebrate.

"Our staff really loves to celebrate," Gipson said. "We really love the Chiefs and we just love our city. So any opportunity that we can come here and work...and just get to celebrate with the rest of the community, for us, that's a win in our books."