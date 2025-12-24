KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. She received the idea for this story from a viewer. Share your story idea with Olivia .

—

If you're still looking for one last bit of holiday magic, there's a festive stop waiting for you in downtown Overland Park.

Carl Applequist, owner of Carl's Salon, transforms his storefront windows each year with his massive nutcracker collection. His display started as a small hobby in the 1980s and has grown into a beloved community tradition.

Downtown Overland Park salon owner's nutcracker collection becomes beloved holiday tradition

"I used to volunteer with the [Kansas City] Ballet, and I would work at the concessions boutique that they would have during 'The Nutcracker' performances," Applequist said. "If we had leftover nutcrackers that didn't sell, then we could buy them as workers for cost. And so that's how I initially got started."

What began as a few discounted nutcrackers has evolved into a collection that fills his salon windows. The display reflects shared memories, inside jokes, and gifts from loyal clients who continue adding to the collection year after year.

KSHB 41 Nutcracker display at Carl's Salon in Overland Park

"Once I moved into here and started setting it up, that's when it really snowballed, so to speak," Applequist said. "Then, clients would just be on the hunt to get me the newest one or the most unusual."

Applequist loves when people press their faces against the glass to point out their favorites.

"Some people will come in and ask if they're for sale. And I have to say, 'No, so far,'" Applequist said. "The kids will come in and say, 'Where did you get that one?'"

KSHB Carl Applequist

Each nutcracker in the collection tells a story.

“Clients always called me Captain Carl, so they gave me the sailor one. And just odd little things that people come up with," Applequist said.

For those wanting to experience this Christmas magic firsthand, Carl's Salon is located at 8018 Sante Fe Drive in Overland Park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—