Downtown Parkville thrives with new businesses

PARKVILLE, Mo. — While many businesses are still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, there are signs of hope – downtown Parkville, for example, is thriving.

Six new businesses have opened on Main Street in past six months.

One of those is White Farmhouse Flowers, owned by Denise Glanzer. She opened her shop's doors in February.

"I have never seen Parkville this electric," Glanzer said. "I've lived here for 27 years, and I have watched this town go through so many changes and right now, it is the best it's ever been."

Before opening the storefront, Glanzer sold flowers out of her old-school VW van. She shifted to contactless delivery during the pandemic, and she said they sold out every weekend.

Just down the street, home decor shop Farmhouse Collection saw similar success.

It's been in its Parkville location for six years, but last year was its most lucrative yet.

"No amount of adapting or hard work is gonna keep you around if you don't have the support of the community," manager Lauren Watson said. "So that really is what made the difference for us. They showed up day after day."

As an established business, Farmhouse Collection is eager to welcome new neighbors on Main Street.

"Parkville, in general, is community over competition," Watson said. "We're excited for all of them, and we love seeing the new faces and they bring new customers and new clients and we love seeing the entire community grow."

The new businesses offer a little something for everyone.

In addition to the flower shop, there's Pop Culture, a gourmet popcorn and ice cream shop.

Across the hall is The Baker's Table, featuring made-from-scratch pies and other baked goods.

Just across the street is The Exchange, a general store that sells locally sourced food, drinks and handmade items.

Next door to that, Main Stay Suites just added five new Airbnbs, for those looking for an overnight getaway.

Finally, just across the train tracks, Incahoots Coffee Bar held its soft opening last week.

"It's so much fun, really, truly," Glanzer said. "Everybody down here is super supportive.".

Now, as the pandemic begins to fade, those businesses hope to keep the momentum going.

"There's things to do. There's things to see, yes, there's things to purchase," Watson said. "But more than that, there's the experience of Parkville."

A seventh business is set to open in downtown Parkville soon, as well. Mudville Public House will be a sport-themed family restaurant. An opening date hasn't been announced.