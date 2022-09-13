Dozens testify as Gardner Edgerton school board considers bathroom policy for transgender students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A proposed policy in the Gardner Edgerton School District brought out dozens of people to testify at a school board meeting on Monday.

The policy would require students "to use the restroom or locker room that conforms with with the student's gender assigned at birth."

Former and current students said the policy is harmful to transgender students and opposed it.

“I want to stand up for my people, because that’s exactly who we are — people,” said Carter, who’s against the policy. “Not only is this incredibly impractical to enforce, it also breaks the constitutional right to privacy that every student has."

A supporter of the policy addressed the board on behalf of a teacher.

"I am very much in favor of Jeff Miller's gender policy," the supporter said. "At the time Jeff's policy sounded complicated, but it's simply saying things we already know — boys will be called boys and use the boys restroom, girls will be called girls and use the girls restroom."

A spokesperson for the district told KSHB 41 a voted wasn't expected at Monday night's meeting. Instead, a survey will be sent out to let families weigh in on the issue.

The board will vote on the policy at a future meeting.

