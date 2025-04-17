Dr. Kathrine Swanson appointed Interim President at Park University

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dr. Kathrine Swanson has been appointed Interim President of Park University.

Park University's Board of Trustees says her term will begin April 23.

Dr. Swanson assumes the role following the announcement in February of Shane Smeed's departure as Park's President, as he accepted the presidency at Utah Tech University and will begin his new duties on May 1.

A resident of Parkville, Dr. Swanson served as president of the Metropolitan Community College Longview Campus in Lee's Summit, Mo., from August 2021-August 2024. She also service MCC as its vice chancellor for student success and engagement from August 2015- June 2023.

Dr. Swanson also served as a higher education leader at Montgomery County (Pa.) Community College, Collin County (Texas) Community College. Prior to that she served at Montana State University and Northern Arizona University.

Dr. Swanson earned her doctorate degree in higher education administration from the University of North Texas, a master's degree in adult and higher education from Montana State University, and a bachelor's degree in business management from Northern Michigan University. She also earned a graduate certificate in leadership coaching from Avila University.

Dr. Swanson, who joined Park's Board of Trustees in July 2024, will step down from the Board to assume the interim president role.

A search for Park University's permanent president will begin in the coming months. A University presidential search committee will develop a prospectus in the fall, followed by a national search of candidates, with an expected start date for a new president by June 2026.