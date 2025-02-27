Park University President Shane Smeed takes job as president at Utah Tech University

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Park University President Shane Smeed will take over as president at Utah Tech University in St. George, the Utah Board of Higher Education announced Wednesday night.

No word on when Smeed will start his new job.

"I’m excited to return to my home state to serve this deserving student body and work closely with our dedicated faculty and staff," Smeed said in a statement released by Utah Tech. "I also look forward to engaging with the community, particularly in workforce development, and encouraging community participation in campus events and activities.” “My goal is to help create a gathering place for students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. With the institution’s polytechnic mission, my aim is to graduate the best-prepared students who will contribute to southern Utah, the great state of Utah and beyond.”

Dr. Terry Calaway, Chair of the Park College Board of Trustees, sent a letter Wednesday night to Park University students, faculty, and staff about Sneed's departure:

"The Utah Board of Higher Education announced this evening (Feb. 26) the appointment of Park University President Shane Smeed as the next president of Utah Tech University. No start date has been determined. On behalf of the Park University Board of Trustees, I extend our gratitude to President Smeed for his leadership of Park since November 2020 and his service to the University since September 2015, and wish him success in this new opportunity."

"President Smeed’s departure comes at a time when Park University is actively advancing key initiatives, including the Student Success and Enrollment Growth Plan, a comprehensive strategic planning process (Vision 2030) and a concerted effort to strengthen shared governance under the Shared Governance Commission. These efforts have been carefully designed and are led by key institutional leaders to ensure the initiatives can continue apace, allowing us to keep the institution steady and continue planning for a strong and stable future."

"The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees will make President Smeed’s transition the primary agenda item of its March 6 meeting. We will share more information as it becomes available."

"Thank you for your dedication to Park University during this period of transition."

—