Drake fans celebrate after win over Missouri

WICHITA, Kan. — The Drake Bulldogs and fans get to stay in Wichita for a little while longer after their win over Missouri on Thursday.

Drake will play Texas Tech in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

"I feel electric! I'll be back here on Saturday!" said one Drake fan.

"We love Drake, we love Des Moines, we love our team!" said another energetic Bulldog fan.

"We're hype! Go Drake Bullogs!" other fans screamed.

It wasn't all fun and games for Mizzou fans. Their dreams of March Madness victory were squashed.

However, not all fans are doom and gloom.

"You know, going from an 0-18 SEC team to this year making it to the first round, putting up a good showing, I'm hopeful for next year," said one MU alum.

