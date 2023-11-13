Watch Now
Drake to bring 'It's All a Blur Tour' to Kansas City alongside J. Cole this March

Posted at 8:33 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 09:34:46-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians have under four months to "Get It Together" to see Drake and J. Cole live in concert at the T-Mobile Center.

While Drake was joined by 21 Savage for the "It's All a Blur Tour" in 2023, he will instead take the stage with rapper and producer J. Cole for the newly announced 2024 tour dates.

You can read the full list of Drake's 2024 tour dates HERE.

The duo will perform in KC on March 2 at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the concert are available through Ticketmaster. Cash App Card Presale will take place from Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. through Nov. 16 at 10 p.m.

Ticket sales will go live to the general public Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m.

The newly announced tour dates begin Jan. 18 in Denver, and will conclude March 27 in Birmingham, Alabama.

