Drawing for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot is Wednesday night

Posted at 10:19 AM, Nov 02, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Convenience stores across the Kansas City metropolitan area expect a rush of customers buying lottery tickets Wednesday before the 9:59 p.m. drawing for the Powerball jackpot of $1.2 billion.

This is second largest jackpot in Powerball history. Tickets cost $2 a piece. You must be at least 18 years old to play.

“When it’s a big jackpot, people are more optimistic and they’re very excited to buy the lottery,” said Shariful Islam, a clerk at Fast Trip Convenience Store in Kansas City, Kansas. “Sometimes they say, ‘Hey, if we get the big jackpot, I will obviously come to you and give some money to you,’ something like that. They like it.”

No matter where the winning ticket is sold, the federal government will take about a quarter in taxes right away. Here’s how Missouri and Kansas differ on the lottery:

Missouri

  • State withholds 4% for taxes
  • Money goes toward public education
  • Winner can remain anonymous thanks to a 2021 law change
  • Winner has 180 days to claim winnings
  • Retailer who sells jackpot ticket receives $50,000 bonus
  • Must claim prize at lottery headquarters
  • Largest Powerball winner: Hill family in Dearborn in 2012, $587 million (split with another winner in Arizona)

Kansas

  • State withholds 5% for taxes
  • Money goes mostly toward economic development
  • Winner can remain anonymous
  • Winner has 365 days to claim winnings, but only 60 days to choose between lump sum or annuity
  • Retailer who sells jackpot ticket receives $10,000 bonus
  • Must claim prize at lottery headquarters
  • Largest Powerball winner: Donald Damon in Great Bend in 2009, $96.9 million
