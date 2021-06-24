Drilling work to close lanes, ramps on Buck O'Neil bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As work begins to replace the Buck O'Neil Bridge , drilling work will close some lanes and ramps beginning next week.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the north left lane near Interstate 35 and 12th Street will close from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to collect soil samples. That closure will be in effect from June 28 until July 1.

The ramp going northbound on I-35 to westbound Interstate 70 will also close for the same amount of time for drilling work.

Crews will also close the ramp going northbound on I-35 to eastbound I-70 on June 28 at 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on June 29.

The ramp going northbound on I-35 to Broadway Boulevard closes on June 28 at 9 a.m. until Wednesday, June 30.

Geo-tech drilling work will also close the ramp from Broadway Boulevard to southbound I-35 from June 28 at 9 a.m. until July 1 at 3 p.m.

MoDOT released suggested detours for drivers.

On Monday June 26, drivers should take a detour from northbound I-35 to westbound Interstate 670 to I-70.

On Tuesday June 29, drivers will need to take I-670 going eastbound from I-35 northbound to get back to the north side of the downtown loop.

On Wednesday June 30, and Thursday July 1, they will need to use ramps on Main Street to access Interstate 35.

