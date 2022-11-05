Watch Now
Driver, 2 customers injured after SUV crashes into The Big Mill in Lawrence

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lawrence Police Department
Posted at 10:21 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 23:21:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver and two customers were injured after an SUV crashed into The Big Mill restaurant in Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday night.

Police said the driver was critically injured in the crash. The two customers weren't seriously injured.

Due to the crash, the building is no longer structurally sound, according to police.

Late Friday night, Ninth Street was closed from Indiana to Mississippi Streets while police conducted an investigation.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.


