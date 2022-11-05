Driver, 2 customers injured after SUV crashes into The Big Mill in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver and two customers were injured after an SUV crashed into The Big Mill restaurant in Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday night.

Police said the driver was critically injured in the crash. The two customers weren't seriously injured.

Due to the crash, the building is no longer structurally sound, according to police.

Late Friday night, Ninth Street was closed from Indiana to Mississippi Streets while police conducted an investigation.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

