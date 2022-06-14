Driver cites heat exhaustion as factor in crash in Prairie Village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Prairie Village told police they thought heat exhaustion might have played a role in the crash.

Prairie Village Police spokesperson Capt. Ivan Washington told KSHB 41 News on Tuesday that officers were dispatched Monday afternoon to near West 69th Street and Mission Road on a two-car crash.

No serious injuries were reported to occupants in either of the cars, though a picture of the crash posted Tuesday on the Prairie Village Police Department’s Facebook page showed significant damage to the front-end of one of the vehicles involved. The photo also showed damage to the driver’s side of a utility van.

In the course of gathering information about the crash, one of the drivers told police they believed heat exhaustion may have played a role leading up to the wreck.

Temperatures in the area Monday afternoon were in the 90s, with the heat index above 100 in many areas.

