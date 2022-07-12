Driver dies after crashing into pole, overturning in Kansas City, Missouri

A driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash that happened on Monday.

The crash happened near a sidewalk at East 18 Street and Askew Avenue, but began after driver hit a curb on East 18th Street and Indiana Avenue.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police report indicates the driver was heading east on 18th Street in a green Dodge Ram pickup at a high rate of speed when it hit the curb.

The impact caused the driver to hit and shear off a wooden electrical pool. The truck also overturned and slid onto a sidewalk.

Both the driver and passenger were injured in the crash.

The driver was initially transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

They died from their injuries on Tuesday.

