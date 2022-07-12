Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver dies after crashing into pole, overturning in Kansas City, Missouri

Blue police lights
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jaromir Chalabala
Blue police lights
Blue police lights
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 17:09:37-04

A driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash that happened on Monday.

The crash happened near a sidewalk at East 18 Street and Askew Avenue, but began after driver hit a curb on East 18th Street and Indiana Avenue.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police report indicates the driver was heading east on 18th Street in a green Dodge Ram pickup at a high rate of speed when it hit the curb.

The impact caused the driver to hit and shear off a wooden electrical pool. The truck also overturned and slid onto a sidewalk.

Both the driver and passenger were injured in the crash.

The driver was initially transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

They died from their injuries on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock