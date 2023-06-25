Driver dies after striking tree, pole in high-speed crash on Troost Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver died Saturday evening in a high-speed collision on Troost Avenue.

At around 5:10 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a black Chevy Silverado was driving southbound on Troost at "very high" speeds, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

North of 75th Street, the driver attempted to swerve around a blue PT Cruiser and a metro bus, but clipped the cruiser on its front right side.

The Chevy hit a curb and left the road to the right and struck a tree and a large metal power pole.

Police say the driver of the Silverado was not wearing a seatbelt. He died on the scene.

An adult driver and two child passengers in the PT Cruiser were not injured in the collision.