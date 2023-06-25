Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver dies after striking tree, pole in high-speed crash on Troost Avenue

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 6:20 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 07:20:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver died Saturday evening in a high-speed collision on Troost Avenue.

At around 5:10 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a black Chevy Silverado was driving southbound on Troost at "very high" speeds, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

North of 75th Street, the driver attempted to swerve around a blue PT Cruiser and a metro bus, but clipped the cruiser on its front right side.

The Chevy hit a curb and left the road to the right and struck a tree and a large metal power pole.

Police say the driver of the Silverado was not wearing a seatbelt. He died on the scene.

An adult driver and two child passengers in the PT Cruiser were not injured in the collision.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app