Driver dies in ATV crash in Kansas City, Missouri

Posted at 9:55 AM, Nov 05, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of an ATV has died in a single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 10:46 p.m. Friday, the driver of a John Deere "Gator" ATV was driving around the curve near Wyoming and Liberty streets, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The driver of the ATV went over a curb and drove through a grassy median in the area, before crashing into a tree head on.

The ATV driver was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

