Driver dies in single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on eastbound U.S. 470

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an early morning crash on eastbound U.S. 470 near Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper located the wrecked white GMC Yukon at U.S. 470 around 1:30 a.m.

An investigation into the crash determined that the GMC traveled at high speeds on eastbound 470.

KCPD says the driver attempted to take the exit onto Blue Ridge Boulevard, missed the ramp and traveled off the road to the left.

The vehicle struck an attenuator and guard rail.

Police say the GMC flipped over multiple times and the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

