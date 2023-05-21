Watch Now
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning at 86th, Riverview

86th Street & Riverview Avenue
Posted at 6:17 AM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 07:17:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver died in an overnight single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas City, Kansas, police officers responded to the scene of the crash at around 2:08 a.m. Sunday at 86th Street and Riverview Avenue.

Police located the collision and transported the sole occupant of the vehicle to an area hospital, where he died from injuries.

An investigation from KCKPD determined that the driver was traveling south on 86th Street, when the vehicle left the road and came to a stop in a ditch.

The KCKPD Fatality Accident Team is investigating the crash.

