Driver flees scene of crash, causes 2 other crashes during police chase in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver was taken into custody Thursday night after fleeing the scene of one crash, leading Independence police on a chase and later causing two other crashes.

Indpendence police said the first crash happened on U.S. 40 Highway and Interstate 470. A release from the police department did not include the time of any of the incidents.

As police arrived to the scene of that crash, the driver allegedly fled the scene and police began to chase them.

During the chase, two more crashes occurred near U.S. 40 Highway and Lee's Summit Road.

Two people were taken to area hospitals, though the extent of their injuries weren't released.

—

