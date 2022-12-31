Driver in critical condition after striking tree off Ward Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Ward Parkway south of Brush Creek in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 10:16 p.m. Friday, a red Honda Civic was driving northbound on Ward Parkway at "very" high speeds, according to the KCMO Police Department.

The driver of the Honda drove off the road to the west and crashed into a large tree.

Police say the individual was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. The driver remains in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

KCPD is investigating the crash.