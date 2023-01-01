Driver in suspected serious condition after striking concrete barrier on Interstate 70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A male driver is believed to have sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.

At around 2:25 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a Cadillac Eldorado was traveling on westbound I-70 at high speeds, Kansas Highway Patrol says. The driver lost control of his vehicle and struck the concrete barrier on the interstate.

The man was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to KHP.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.