Driver involved in crash with Wyandotte County deputy dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A driver involved in a crash with a Wyandotte County deputy Saturday died at an area hospital Sunday.

According to the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was responding to a shooting call on Saturday when the two drivers collided at an intersection near Parallel Parkway and North 90th Street.

The agency said the marked patrol car had lights and sirens on as it was responding to the call.

At the time, both drivers were transported to an area hospital with injuries classified as not life-threatening.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating the crash.