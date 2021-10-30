Watch
Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in accident en route to emergency call

Belinda Post — KSHB 41 News
Wyandotte County Sheriff&#39;s Office
Posted at 6:35 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 19:54:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a vehicle accident while responding to an emergency call, according to a news release.

Shortly after noon Saturday, the deputy was responding to a double shooting call at Delaware Parkway.

While driving, the marked patrol vehicle utilized lights and sirens, according to the release.

The two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of 90th and Parallel.

Both the deputy and the other driver were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A portion of Parallel was closed for several hours but is now open for public use, according to Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Capt. Kyle Harvey.

This incident is under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

