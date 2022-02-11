Watch
Driver killed after chase involving Missouri Highway Patrol

Steve Silvestri
Posted at 4:15 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 06:10:02-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says troopers tried to pull over a driver on a traffic stop near 169 Highway and Barry Road about 1 a.m.

The driver did not stop and as the driver was approaching 169 Highway and Barry Road, the vehicle hit the median and overturned.

The Highway Patrol says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver died from their injuries.

The southbound lanes of 169 Highway were closed for several hours.

The investigation continues into what happened.

The driver has been identified as Roberto Chavez, 41, of Kansas City, Missouri.

