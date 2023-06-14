Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver killed in crash late Tuesday near southbound I-435, Bannister Road

police lights.jpg
AP
Partial graphic of a police cruiser with lights
police lights.jpg
Posted at 8:19 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 09:19:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe passed away from his injuries after a crash late Tuesday on southbound Interstate 435 near Bannister Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCMO police report the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before driving through the gore point, the grassy triangle at the fork in the road, between I-435 and the Bannister Road exit ramp.

The vehicle then continued behind the guardrail, through a grassy area and struck two highway signs and the Bannister Road bridge support before overturning, per police.

Police report the driver was taken to an area hospital, where the man was pronounced deceased, and the passenger was transported in critical condition.

This incident marks the 35th fatal accident of the year compared to 41 at this time in 2022, according to KCPD.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app