Driver killed in crash late Tuesday near southbound I-435, Bannister Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe passed away from his injuries after a crash late Tuesday on southbound Interstate 435 near Bannister Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCMO police report the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before driving through the gore point, the grassy triangle at the fork in the road, between I-435 and the Bannister Road exit ramp.

The vehicle then continued behind the guardrail, through a grassy area and struck two highway signs and the Bannister Road bridge support before overturning, per police.

Police report the driver was taken to an area hospital, where the man was pronounced deceased, and the passenger was transported in critical condition.

This incident marks the 35th fatal accident of the year compared to 41 at this time in 2022, according to KCPD.

