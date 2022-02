KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a high-speed crash in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday night.

It happened on U.S. 350 just before 10 p.m.

According to KCPD, a grey Honda Accord was headed east at high speed and the driver lost control.

The Honda went off the road left, then right and hit a concrete culvert before bouncing back onto the highway.

Only one person was in the car, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

That driver's identity has not been released at this time.