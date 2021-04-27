Watch
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Atchison

Posted at 6:06 AM, Apr 27, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash near Atchison, Kansas, Monday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash one mile east of Atchison on U.S. 59 in Buchanan County, Missouri, around 8:40 p.m.

Troopers said a 1989 GMC Sierra traveled off the road and was sent airborne after hitting a field entrance.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected through the rear window and killed.

That driver was identified as 49-year-old Christopher Harvey of Atchison.

