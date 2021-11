KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in an overnight crash in Independence, Missouri.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning at Lee's Summit Road and Kiger Road.

Independence police said a vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled into a ravine.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.

They were the sole occupant and no other vehicles were involved.

Police continue to investigate the incident.