Driver of four-wheeler killed, another driver injured in 3-vehicle crash

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 7:52 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 08:52:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle collision Thursday evening.

The crash happened near 31st Street and Indiana Avenue around 10 p.m.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, a spray-painted grey Yamaha four-wheeler was headed west on 31st Street when the driver did a "wheelie" and drove around a vehicle stopped at a red light.

The driver then went through the red light while on the rear two wheels and drove into the side of a white Jeep headed south on Indiana Avenue. The Jeep had a green light.

When the collision happened, the Yamaha driver was ejected and then the four-wheeler, without a driver, drove into a black Hyundai headed north on Indiana Avenue.

The driver of the Yamaha was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The woman driving the Jeep was seriously injured, but her one-year-old child who was secured in a car seat was not hurt.

The Hyundai driver was also not injured.

