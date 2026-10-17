Driver, passenger die in car crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died in a car crash near 27th and Jackson Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri, early Saturday morning.

Kansas City police say a silver Toyota Camry was traveling at a "high rate of speed" southbound on Jackson Ave. when witnesses say the car became airborn as it approached 27th St.

According to police, the car left the roadway and hit a fence and porch of a home on the west side of the street.

Police say the car then hit a tree, shearing off the right side of the car, before the car stopped in the street and caught on fire.

According to police, the driver and passenger were both not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the car into the roadway. Both people died at the scene.