Driver receives life-threatening injuries after ATV flips over median near 17th, Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of an ATV is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle crash that took place shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near 17th Street and The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say a white Yamaha Raptor ATV flipped over the median in the area.

The male driver was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a helmet.

An initial investigation from KCPD indicated that the driver was "doing doughnuts" and "driving erratic in the median" before the crash.