Driver suffers critical injuries after overnight single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver suffered critical injuries after an overnight single-vehicle crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Cleveland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 3:27 a.m. Monday, the driver of a silver Chevrolet Corvette was traveling westbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at a high speed, according to KCMO police.

After failing to complete a curve in the roadway, the driver struck the median, and the Corvette overturned multiple times. Police say the driver was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries and is in stable condition.

KCPD is investigating the crash.