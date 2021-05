KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a white Pontiac suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash on 152 Highway early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to 152 and the Barry Road overpass just after 5:00 a.m.

Investigators say a white Pontiac G6 was west on US 152 Highway. for unknown reasons, the driver left the roadway to the right and overturned.

The driver, and sole occupant was ejected from the car.

She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.