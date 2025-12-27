Driver under investigation for DUI after overnight crash sends two to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and a driver is under investigation for driving under the influence after running a red light and causing a crash early Saturday morning.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said their preliminary investigation revealed that a white Chrysler 300 ran a red light and hit a Jeep at the intersection of Truman Road and the Paseo after 2:00 o'clock Saturday morning. According to police, the Chrysler was traveling eastbound on Truman Rd. when it ran a red light and hit a gray Jeep that was traveling southbound on Paseo Blvd. through the intersection.

Police said the Chrysler hit the Jeep on the driver's side, causing both of the two rear-seat passengers of the Jeep to be ejected through a side window.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is under investigation for DUI, Sergeant Phillip DiMartino said in a press release.

One rear-seat passenger of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other rear-seat passenger fled the scene on foot, DiMartino said.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the Jeep both reported no injuries.

The crash is under investigation.