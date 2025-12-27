Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver under investigation for DUI after overnight crash sends two to hospital

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle are both hospitalized
(Source: Raycom Media)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and a driver is under investigation for driving under the influence after running a red light and causing a crash early Saturday morning.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said their preliminary investigation revealed that a white Chrysler 300 ran a red light and hit a Jeep at the intersection of Truman Road and the Paseo after 2:00 o'clock Saturday morning. According to police, the Chrysler was traveling eastbound on Truman Rd. when it ran a red light and hit a gray Jeep that was traveling southbound on Paseo Blvd. through the intersection.

Police said the Chrysler hit the Jeep on the driver's side, causing both of the two rear-seat passengers of the Jeep to be ejected through a side window.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is under investigation for DUI, Sergeant Phillip DiMartino said in a press release.

One rear-seat passenger of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other rear-seat passenger fled the scene on foot, DiMartino said.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the Jeep both reported no injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

