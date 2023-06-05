Drivers asked to ‘slow down, move over’ on I-70 EB before Sterling due to vehicle fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers are asked to “slow down and move over” on Interstate 70 eastbound before Sterling Avenue due to a vehicle fire.

Raytown Fire is responding to the blaze.

A spokesperson with the department tells KSHB the vehicle fully involved is an RV.

As of 1:20 p.m., the two right lanes were closed and the area was blocked for crews to battle the flames.

Kansas City Scout

Nearly an hour later, traffic resumed moving despite the far right lane remaining closed.

Kansas City Scout

This is a developing story and may be updated.

