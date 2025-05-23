Drivers welcome lower gas prices this Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, drivers are finding relief at the pump with declining gas prices.

"I noticed it dropping a little bit," said Marcia Warwick, a local driver.

Many motorists share her sentiment, especially with the rising costs of other necessities attributed to tariffs and inflation.

"I'm glad gas prices are coming down because so many other things are going up,” Warwick added.

Franklin Coleman, another driver, echoed Warwick’s thoughts.

"I think it's wonderful that at least that is under control; other things are not."

On average, gas prices are expected to hover around $3 per gallon this weekend. Adjusted for inflation, this marks the second-lowest price since 2003.

"It makes the whole idea of people wanting to take a trip or go somewhere much more attractive," Coleman said.

Manning Williams, who plans to head to the lake for the weekend, is among the 39.4 million travelers AAA predicts will hit the roads this weekend, making it one of the busiest Memorial Day holidays for road travel in U.S. history. While he appreciates the drop in fuel costs, he noted it didn't significantly influence his travel plans.

"It's nice that it's cheaper, but unless it was astronomically high, we would probably travel anyway," Williams said.

Travel experts recommend the best times to hit the road are before noon on Saturday and before 2 p.m. on Monday to avoid heavy traffic.

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.