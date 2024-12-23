During busy holiday travel, Delta flight heading to Las Vegas diverted to KCI due to 'unruly customer'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During a busy day of holiday travel, a Delta flight heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, was diverted to Kansas City International Airport due to a disruptive passenger.

Delta flight 2915 had taken off from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport just after 7 a.m. eastern time and arrived to KCI just after 7:30 a.m. central time.

In a statement, Delta said the "unruly customer" was removed from the flight at KCI.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will work with law enforcement authorities to that end," Delta said in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel."

No word on the passenger's behavior.

