Dusting of snow blankets the Metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City metro residents woke up to a dusting of snow Sunday morning.

The quick moving storm left less than an inch of snow on the plaza - and throughout the area, but that didn't deter road crews from being out and about.

Only a few power outages were reported, and nearly all airline flights were on-time.

MoDot crews pre-treated many highways across the area.

Overland Park reports 14,000 tons of road salt on hand, along with 436 tons of sand, and 857 tons of mixed sand and salt in preparation for this winters flurry.

Shawnee Assistant Public Works Director Caitlin Gard says city crews were among many out overnight and early Sunday morning treating the roadways.