Dutch AI company to host Q&A about proposed Independence data center

The Dutch AI company behind a newly approved private power plant and potential data center will be in town Monday to answer residents' questions.

Nebius is asking the Independence City Council to approve building a two and a half million square foot data center at the East Gate Commerce Center. It would take up 400 acres on the northwest side of the development. It already has city council approval for a privately owned and operated power plant up the road to power the data center.

KSHB 41's Tod Palmer sat down with the Independence Assistant City Manager about the project back in December.

Independence residents have two chances on Monday to learn more and ask questions.



Nebius Open House Q&A | 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM | Midwest Genealogy Center

City Council Closed Session | 6:00 PM | City Hall First Floor

The city has created a landing page with more about the project and city involvement.

