Dutch Bros. Coffee launches 1st Missouri location in Belton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dutch Bros. Coffee is launching its first location in Missouri and the Kansas City area in Belton.

Dutch Bros. announced the location Monday after the city's planning commission approved the coffee chain's final development plan.

“We are excited to welcome Dutch Bros. to Belton,” said Tom MacPherson, chairman of the Belton Planning Commission. “Dutch Bros. has a reputation in the west for great coffee and great service. The company will be a great addition to our community.”

The Oregon-based company plans a $1.2 million drive-thru location with a walk-up window near the southwest corner of Interstate 49 and Missouri 58.

The former Sheridan's Frozen Custard building will be demolished as part of construction.

Dutch Bros. hired Bear Construction Services of Overland Park as the general contractor for the project.

The company serves hot and cold beverages, including coffee, frozen drinks, flavored sparkling waters, as well as pastries and granola bars.

