Eagles fan faces tough Super Bowl rivalry in Chiefs Kingdom

LIBERTY, Mo. — Imagine working at a popular pizza place in Kansas City where some of the pizzas are named after Chiefs players, but you're an Eagles fan.

That’s the reality for the director of operations at Minsky’s, Ken Kantner.

“We did a pizza with Travis Kelce for a couple of years, the Kelceroni. Right now, we have the Tranquilo pizza with Drew Tranquill,” Kantner said. “But yes, I do cheer for the Eagles first.”

Kantner was born and raised in Philadelphia. He grew up to be an Eagles fan, but life brought him to the Kingdom.

“Andy Reid used to be an Eagle, and you have the Kelce brothers,” Kantner said. “There’s a love between the Eagles and the Chiefs.”

But that love is a little bit less… loving… when the teams meet at the Super Bowl.

“Right now, it's fun. But on Monday, it might not be so fun,” Kantner said.

Either Kantner or his employees will be celebrating.

“We're definitely all Chiefs fans except him,” said Sawyer Hennigh, host at Minsky’s in Liberty.

“He'll be the guy that's sad, walking around,” said assistant general manager Troy Fahnestock, Jr.

He called his boss the last time the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the most important game of the year, two years ago.

“He was very mad on the phone, a very sad day for him,” Fahnestock said.

“I will not be happy if it happens this weekend,” Kantner said.

Troy… well… he plans to repeat the celebration.

“If I’m going to be calling him as soon as we win? Absolutely. You know, I’m going to let him know, ‘Hey, Chiefs Kingdom,’” Troy said.

Kantner is not the only one dealing with the challenge of being surrounded by Chiefs fans. His kids are also facing it.

“At school, they had a Super Bowl day, they were the only ones dressed up in all Eagles gear,” Kantner said. “I think they had a little bit of a tough day.”

But he’s hoping for better days ahead — at least for him and his family.

“I’m hoping for a different outcome, but I don't think anybody else in town is.”

