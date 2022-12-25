Watch Now
Early Christmas morning fire displaces Lee’s Summit residents

Lee's Summit Fire Department
Fire early Christmas morning in the 400 block of NE Bristol Drive in Lee's Summit.
Posted at 9:08 AM, Dec 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-25 10:10:37-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An early Christmas morning fire in Lee’s Summit displaced residents of a single-story, single-family home.

Around 5 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to the 400 block of NE Bristol Drive.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire were observed coming from the front and side of the residence.

Firefighters were able to confirm all residents had exited the structure before initiating a defensive fire attack.

Crews say the fire was under control by 5:30 a.m., but it caused extensive damage to the home.

The displaced residents are receiving aid from the Red Cross.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

