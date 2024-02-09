Earlystart learners share excitement for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Young Chiefs fans at Earlystart are getting excited for the Super Bowl!

Teachers and students decorated classrooms and were decked out in Chiefs gear.

"We're ready," teacher Arlene Martin said with excitement.

Throughout the various classrooms we visited, students showcased their red and yellow crafts to cheer on the Chiefs, made some big defensive plays in the classroom and also showed off their touchdown skills.

The teachers' love for the Chiefs is also incorporated into their curriculum.

"I'm a huge Chiefs fan, they're the greatest team ever," teacher Bonita Conley said. "They learn about different things, the color of the Chiefs, how to hold balls how to throw balls, what it means to win in life, what it means to be an achiever and a successor."

Several young learners stated they believe the Chiefs will win, including R.J. who said they'll win because Patrick is "the best at winning games."

R.J. met Patrick Mahomes in late December when the quarterback came to visit the center to hand out winter items for students.

"That's me! That's when I met Patrick Mahomes."

R.J. says when the Chiefs win, he'll bake Patrick a cake, all red.

Young Mickayla says for any naysayers of the Chiefs, "Maybe you should say sorry."

All in all, these young students believe the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl and have big plans to celebrate when they do!

