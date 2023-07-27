Fatal crash, semi fire snarls traffic on eastbound I-435 approaching Three Trails Crossing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five lanes of traffic along eastbound Interstate 435 between Holmes Road and Interstate 470/Interstate 49 were closed Thursday morning as crews worked to extinguish a semi tractor-trailer that caught fire.

Video from around 8:50 a.m. showed a semi on fire on the right shoulder of I-435.

Kansas City, Missouri, police confirmed that one person had died in the incident, which happened around 8:45 a.m., but the circumstances of that death weren't immediately available.

The semi crashed into the outer barrier on the south side of I-435 eastbound and caught fire, according to KCFD.

Multiple pumper trucks and a water tanker were being used to get the fire under control.

KCFD said there were no secondary crashes or additional injuries, according to KCFD.

Only one lane of traffic was getting by approaching the Three Trails Crossing, an area formerly known as the Grandview Triangle. Traffic was backed up to State Line Road.

KCPD and KCFD crews had responded to the scene.

There were no hazardous materials on the semi, according to KCFD, but it took a while to extinguish because water had to be brought to the scene. There are no hydrants close enough to use.

The cause of the crash and death remain under investigation.

