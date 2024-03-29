Easter weekend in Kansas City | Things to do

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s no shortage of events to do this weekend across Kansas City.

Here’s just a sampling of events:

- You can hang out with KSHB 41 anchor Kevin Holmes starting at noon Saturday at the 40th annual Archie Langston, Jr. Memorial Easter Egg Hunt. The charity event is at 3999 Swope Parkway, Kansas City, Missouri. More information is available online.

- Chicken N Pickle is hosting its second annual Easter Eggstravaganza in partnership with Vital Farms. The free event opens to the public at 11 a.m., Saturday at both its North Kansas City location (1761 Burlington St.) and Overland Park location (5901 W 135th St.). The Easter bunny is slated to hit the courts starting at noon. More information is available online.

- The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum is going “Harry’s Hop ’N Hunt” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, on the south lawn of the library, 500 West U.S. 24 Highway in Independence. More information is available online.

- KC Live! is hosting Dance Your Style, a global street dance competition, starting at 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, at 13 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri. The event is free, though attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance online.

- Kansas City Helicopters is sponsoring an aerial candy drop at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Lifegate Church, 2911 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Independence. More information is available online.

