Eastern Jackson County homeless drop-in center doubling as cooling center during dangerous summer heat

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

A cooling center in eastern Jackson County is extending its hours to help people experiencing homelessness stay safe during the extreme summer temperatures.

The Community Services League's drop-in center on the Independence/Kansas City border primarily serves as a resource center to help people find jobs and housing, but during extreme weather conditions, it transforms into a vital shelter.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Lynn Rose with the CSL Drop-In Center.

"So the things that we really try and focus on are making sure that people have access to plenty of water, so they're staying hydrated and then healthier foods, so that they're not real heavy when they're out in the heat," Lynn Rose from the CSL drop-in center said.

The center focuses on providing appropriate resources for the season. "You want to have things like fruit and you want to have things that aren't, you know, just going to sit there for you. So really, it's the water, the respite," Rose said.

Since opening in February during the winter cold, the center has served approximately 750 people, demonstrating a significant need for such services in eastern Jackson County.

The drop-in center will operate as a cooling center Tuesday and Wednesday, with any extended hours being announced on their social media platforms.

"Being able to come in outside of, you know, the the really hot temperatures, the high humidity, and just finding some cool respite where people can rest when you're outdoors, especially trying to survive outdoors without access to air conditioning. It's exhausting. So people, you know, need to just rest," said Rose.

Looking ahead, the center has plans to expand into a more permanent space at Good Shepherd Community of Christ Church at 4341 Blue Ridge Blvd. They are currently awaiting state funding approval to help remodel the basement to include office space, showers, laundry services, and additional amenities.