EastStrong: Olathe East High School honored at area basketball games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The support for Olathe East High School continued Friday night at high school basketball games after a shooting left three injured .

Olathe West High School cheerleaders wore shirts that said #EastStrong on the back.

Olathe West cheerleaders wearing #EastStrong shirts at tonight’s Olathe West vs Olathe North girls game @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/4VEtdIVrwy — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) March 5, 2022

Both the Olathe West and Olathe North student sections decked out in orange with eagle mascot signs to support Olathe East.

Olathe West and Olathe North student sections showing support for Olathe East @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/rtEZcmrea5 — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) March 5, 2022

Olathe South also changed its theme to "Orange Out" in support of East at its girl's basketball game against Shawnee Mission West.