#EastStrong: Olathe East High School honored at area basketball games

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB
Posted at 7:54 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 20:54:13-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The support for Olathe East High School continued Friday night at high school basketball games after a shooting left three injured.

Olathe West High School cheerleaders wore shirts that said #EastStrong on the back.

Both the Olathe West and Olathe North student sections decked out in orange with eagle mascot signs to support Olathe East.

Olathe South also changed its theme to "Orange Out" in support of East at its girl's basketball game against Shawnee Mission West.

