Ed Asner's Golden Globe to be on display at Wyandotte High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte High School announced Tuesday the Golden Globe award of the late Ed Asner's will be loaned out to Wyandotte High School.

The Golden Globe that will be loaned to the school will be the Asner's 1979 award for Best Television Actor in the famed TV show Lou Grant.

The award will be loaned to the school by Asner's son Matthew, who hopes the award will inspire the next generation of actors and performers.

Asner attended Wyandotte High School when he was growing up in Kansas City, Kansas.

Matthew and his sister will present the award at Wyandotte High School’s Recital Hall on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10:00 am.

Over Asner's career, he won 25 awards, which include five Golden Globes and seven primetime Emmy's and was nominated for 47 other awards in his career.

His most noted roles throughout his career include his lead role as Lou Grant in the popular 70s show, the Mary Tyler Moore Show, Santa Claus in Elf and Carl Fredricksen in Elf.

Asner also had a knick to consistently jump between acting in TV and in film, with some of his noted TV roles include Sid Weinburg, the stepfather to Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai and Hudson in the critically acclaimed show Gargoyles.

Asner also made numerous guest appearances in both live and voice acting throughout his career, some include Family Guy, the Spectacular Spider Man, American Dad, Law & Order: SVU, Bones, Blue Bloods, and Criminal Minds.

