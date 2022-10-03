Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ed Sheeran returning to GEHA Field at Arrowhead in 2023

Tickets go on sale starting Oct. 14
Ed Sheeran
Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
FILE - In this June 18, 2019, file photo, singer Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Yesterday'" in London. Sheeran will perform in a concert to kick off the NFL season opener in Florida next month. The NFL announced Friday, Aug. 6, that Sheeran will headline a pregame concert in Tampa, Fla. The British pop star's performance will take place before the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Ed Sheeran
Posted at 10:19 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 11:19:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ed Sheeran is coming back to Kansas City.

Popular musician Ed Sheeran will come back to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023 as part of the + - = ÷ x Tour (called “The Mathematics Tour”).

The show will be part of a 21-stop North American tour for Sheeran.

Sheeran will also be joined by Khalid and Cat Burns.

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster. There will not be walk-up ticket sales for the concert.

Kansas City residents with a billing zip code within Jackson County and Chiefs season ticket holders will be able to buy tickets for the concert online on Oct. 13.

More information for Chiefs season ticket holders who are interested in going to the event will be sent via email.

This will be the second time Sheeran has headlined and his third Arrowhead appearance. Sheeran previously performed in 2018 as the headliner and in 2015 as the opening act for the Rolling Stones.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock