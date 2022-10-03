Ed Sheeran returning to GEHA Field at Arrowhead in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ed Sheeran is coming back to Kansas City.

Popular musician Ed Sheeran will come back to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023 as part of the + - = ÷ x Tour (called “The Mathematics Tour”).

The show will be part of a 21-stop North American tour for Sheeran.

Sheeran will also be joined by Khalid and Cat Burns.

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster. There will not be walk-up ticket sales for the concert.

Kansas City residents with a billing zip code within Jackson County and Chiefs season ticket holders will be able to buy tickets for the concert online on Oct. 13.

More information for Chiefs season ticket holders who are interested in going to the event will be sent via email.

This will be the second time Sheeran has headlined and his third Arrowhead appearance. Sheeran previously performed in 2018 as the headliner and in 2015 as the opening act for the Rolling Stones.

