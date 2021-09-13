Edgerton, KS approves $90 million development

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Edgerton, Kansas, City Council has approved a $90 million development plan for the corner of Homestead Lane and Interstate 35.

The project will be completed by Woodstone Properties, a Branson, Missouri, based company, according to a press release.

"Woodstone plans to develop a travel center, two hotels with a 7,000 square foot conference center, and approximately 60,000 square feet of restaurants, office and retail space," the release said.

Construction should begin by next summer.

“We are extremely excited about this announcement,” Edgerton Mayor Donald Roberts said in the release. “This new development will provide amenities for our community that we either haven’t had in many years or have never had before.”